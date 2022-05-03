Analysts Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Announce -$1.07 EPS

Analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will post ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($1.00). eHealth posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 397.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 116.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,328,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $9,096,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $6,546,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $226.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.37. eHealth has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $71.64.

About eHealth (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.