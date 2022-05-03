Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $49,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $158.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

