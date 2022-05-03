Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,010,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,460. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

