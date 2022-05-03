AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Update

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AXR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. 3,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,645. The company has a market capitalization of $92.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.78. AMREP has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 17.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Nick G. Karabots sold 102,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,065,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward B. Cloues II bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,865 shares in the company, valued at $299,028.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of AMREP worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

