Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,222,050. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.