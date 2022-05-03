American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMWD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AMWD stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.03. 93,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,096. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $105.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $795.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.10.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,036 shares of company stock worth $798,224. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American Woodmark by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

