American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 524 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,290,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,667,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,290,760. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

