American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $866,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,405 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

