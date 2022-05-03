American National Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77,325 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 0.7% of American National Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Target by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 26,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Target by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 20,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 29,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.14. 115,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.13.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

