American National Insurance Co. Sells 9,125 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,244 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($38.73) to GBX 3,200 ($39.98) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.96) to GBX 4,700 ($58.71) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.09) to GBX 4,500 ($56.21) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,923.17.

DEO stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,913. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $175.46 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.