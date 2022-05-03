American National Insurance Co. Sells 74,632 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 74,632 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $5,779,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 69,142 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in QUALCOMM by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 84,952 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,332,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,540,078. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.55 and a 200-day moving average of $163.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

