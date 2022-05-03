American National Insurance Co. Sells 40,000 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Nestlé by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.20. The company had a trading volume of 254,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,968. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $117.99 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.53 and its 200-day moving average is $130.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.63) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

