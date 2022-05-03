American National Insurance Co. Sells 301,388 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301,388 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,517,184. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $300.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.