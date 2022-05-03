American National Insurance Co. Sells 28,545 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,545 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMI traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.32. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.