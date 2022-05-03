American National Insurance Co. Sells 26,200 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.91. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

