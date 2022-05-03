American National Insurance Co. Sells 18,650 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,650 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.01. 40,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.05.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

