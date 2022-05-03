American National Insurance Co. Sells 160,319 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

American National Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,319 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,152,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

