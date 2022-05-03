American National Insurance Co. Sells 12,345 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $237.77. 65,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,495. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.54 and a 200-day moving average of $310.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.15 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

