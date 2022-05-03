American National Insurance Co. Lowers Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,039 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,844,000 after purchasing an additional 505,630 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,091,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $64,536,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,600,000 after purchasing an additional 201,456 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total transaction of $548,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,278.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,472 shares of company stock worth $9,345,043. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

ZEN traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.58. 33,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,429. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.66. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

