American National Insurance Co. Has $776,000 Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,250 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at $3,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 327.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 250.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.10. 16,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.62. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

DaVita Company Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.