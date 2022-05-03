American National Insurance Co. Has $641,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

American National Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,951 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $4.55 on Tuesday, hitting $128.91. 95,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,058. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.15. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $216.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.11.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.