American National Insurance Co. Has $598,000 Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,189 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $59.48. 53,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,162. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

