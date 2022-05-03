American National Insurance Co. Has $573,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,325 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,159,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,035,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 587,322 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 95,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $70.21.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

