American National Insurance Co. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $8.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $993.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,093.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1,198.95. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 594.58 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

