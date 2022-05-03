American National Insurance Co. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

American National Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of PM traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.57. 7,060,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,550,320. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.40. The firm has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

