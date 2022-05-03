American National Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

American National Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,441 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.50. 20,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,391. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.65.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

