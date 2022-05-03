American National Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,400 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1,007.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after buying an additional 3,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,370 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6,609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,972,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,295 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $64,967,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DKNG traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,953,522. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

