American National Bank Sells 4,970 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

American National Bank lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.90. 52,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,731. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

