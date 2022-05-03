Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $3,800.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $4,200.00 to $3,800.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,185.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,811.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,490.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,367.50 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,046.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3,219.73.

Amazon.com’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 49.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

