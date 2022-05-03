Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,750.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4,200.00 to $3,750.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,811.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,490.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,367.50 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,046.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,219.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amazon.com’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 49.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

