Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $39.04 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,651,000 after buying an additional 550,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,099,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,506,000 after buying an additional 69,768 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,774,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,076,000 after buying an additional 45,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,437,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 143,567 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

