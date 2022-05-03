AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATGFF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.14.

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

