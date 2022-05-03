Alphr finance (ALPHR) Market Cap Tops $35,785.89

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $35,785.89 and $21,719.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00221613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00038919 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.86 or 0.00425285 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,792.24 or 1.89805004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars.

