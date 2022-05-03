AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,953,000 after purchasing an additional 467,448 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,422.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 305,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 301,259 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,213,000 after purchasing an additional 179,182 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 147,372 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.46. 691,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,392,475. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.21. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.