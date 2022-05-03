AlphaMark Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,655,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,612 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,666 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.22. 93,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,064. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,823 shares of company stock valued at $82,150,880 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.19.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

