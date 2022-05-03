Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 155.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 534,711 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6,039.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 307,539 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,852,380,000 after purchasing an additional 166,072 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $431,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,306.23.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,333.23 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,630.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,764.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

