AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the March 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 94,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,425. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $15.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.0448 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $55,766.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

