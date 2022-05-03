Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.
Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.48.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after buying an additional 171,716 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 94,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 39,531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 811.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 23,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.
About Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
