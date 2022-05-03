Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after buying an additional 171,716 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 94,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 39,531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 811.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 23,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners (Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

