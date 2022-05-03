Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

