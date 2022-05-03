Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 91,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 38,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.23% of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

