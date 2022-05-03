Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $53.44. 50,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,589. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.