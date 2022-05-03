Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,292 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.07. 2,633,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,778. The firm has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

