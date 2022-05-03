Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 427.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

Shares of SON stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 704,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,842. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -461.53%.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

