Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $167.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,870. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.10 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

