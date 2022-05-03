Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,196,000 after purchasing an additional 723,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,117,000 after purchasing an additional 490,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $23,831,476 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $89.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

