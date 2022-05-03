Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Invests $717,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.95. 2,127,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,084. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.34 and its 200 day moving average is $257.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

