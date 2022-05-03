Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Invests $203,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in nVent Electric by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 274,016 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.91. 20,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.51. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.44.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.