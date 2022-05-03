Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Invests $203,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in nVent Electric by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 274,016 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.91. 20,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.51. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.44.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.