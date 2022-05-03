Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,000 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 66,324 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.32. 2,073,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,539. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.