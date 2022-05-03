Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,893 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.02. 2,221,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.