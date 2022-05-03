Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 285,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,833. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.